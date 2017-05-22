'Bride of Frankenstein' Reboot Gets 2019 Release Date, Universal Monsters to Share 'Dark Universe'

(From left) Russell Crowe, Javier Bardem, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, and Sofia Boutella (Photo: Universal)

Universal has set a date for Bride of Frankenstein, and debuted the first photo (see it above) of the stars it has assembled for its shared universe, the newly titled Dark Universe.

Bride of Frankenstein, from director Bill Condon and screenwriter David Koepp, will open Feb. 14, 2019. In a statement, Universal chairman Donna Langley described the project the "story of a very modern woman in a very classic tale." Universal said casting for the lead character, first played by Elsa Lanchester in the 1935 classic, will be announced soon.

The studio is pushing ahead with its cinematic monsters universe as it readies to release The Mummy in theaters June 9. The reboot stars Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, and Sofia Boutella. It is directed by Alex Kurtzman.

Assembled in the first-look photo of the Dark Universe stars are Johnny Depp (The Invisible Man), Javier Bardem (Frankenstein's Monster), Cruise (Nick Morton), Crowe (Dr. Jekyll), and Boutella (The Mummy). Crowe's Dr. Jekyll is set to provide the glue linking the films together, with his mysterious organization Prodigium charged with tracking the world's monsters.

Universal has also released a logo and sizzle reel for Dark Universe, which draws from the studio's long history of monster films dating back to the golden age of Hollywood.

'The Mummy': Watch a trailer:

