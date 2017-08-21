Uncharted director hopes it will be Indiana Jones for a new generation

It sounds as though ‘Uncharted’ is setting the bar high…

That’s right – they want to create an ‘Indiana Jones’ movie.

During an interview with Nerdist, director Shawn Levy said that the upcoming ‘Uncharted’ movie will be an ‘Indiana Jones’ movie for those who grew up without the iconic hero.

“I met with Tom Holland and he put it really succinctly,” he explained. “If we do the origin of Drake, that hasn’t been done before. It’s a Drake chapter that hasn’t been told… an Indiana Jones story for a generation that didn’t grow up on Indiana Jones.”

That’s definitely tough talk.

After all, ‘Indiana Jones’ defined the adventure genre for many generations of fans, and continues to be a firm favourite amongst kids and film fans alike. And I can’t help thinking they may be setting the bar a bit too high.

That’s not to say ‘Uncharted’ won’t be great – the video games certainly capture that old-school adventuring vibe… but I can’t help thinking that every generation’s ‘Indiana Jones’ is… well… ‘Indiana Jones’.

Still, it sounds as though they’re aiming in the right direction.

And Levy even explained what grabbed him about the game franchise.

“For me, it was the fact that the game is awesome – the spirit of the game, with its action set pieces, its imaginative settings, and above all the kind of rogue swagger of Nathan. Those are things that I think make for a great movie.”

Of course, the ‘Uncharted’ movie is set to explore a chapter of Drake’s life we haven’t seen before… with Tom Holland to star as the young action hero.

But what can we expect?

“He kind of put it really succinctly in saying, if we do the origin of Drake – Tom Holland as younger Drake – that is something that we haven’t seen as the plot of game 1, 2, 3, 4,” said Levy. “We’ve seen a snippet of an origin of Sully and Drake meeting in the past, but here’s maybe an opportunity to do a treasure-hunting action movie with attitude, with a protagonist and chapter of the protagonist’s life that you can’t get for free at home by just playing the game.”

‘Uncharted’ stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake.

Shawn Levy will direct the movie, based on a script by Joe Carnahan.

