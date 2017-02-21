Uma Thurman's Kids May be Traumatized from Watching 'Kill Bill'

On Monday’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Uma Thurman explained that she had waited until just a few years ago to show her children Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2. A portion of the movie was so violent that it had to be changed from color to black and white to get around MPAA restrictions.

Her teenage son still seemed to be shocked by the movie. She explained, “My son was like, ‘It hurt when they shot my mom in the chest and nailed her in the coffin. I was glad I waited as long as possible.'”

Comedian Jason Jones also visited the show but had no problems showing his five-year-old son Kill Bill. His son even wrote a school report on it describing the “very, very, very, very, very vilint movie.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

