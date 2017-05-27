Uma Thurman presides over Un Certain Regard prize ceremony at Cannes

Uma Thurman and a judging panel of film industry experts have announced the winners of the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard prizes.

The awards ceremony honours the most distinctive and unusual offerings at the festival and was presided over by Pulp Fiction star Uma as head judge.

Lerd (A Man Of Integrity) by Mohammad Rasoulof won the Un Certain Regard prize, while the jury prize went to Las Hijas De Abril by Michel Franco.

Uma Thurman headed the judging panel (Alastair Grant/AP)

Best actress was won by Jasmine Trinca for Fortunata by Sergio Castellitto, best direction went to Taylor Sheridan for Wind River, and best poetic narrative was awarded to Barbara by Mathieu Amalric.

Thurman was also a guest at a screening of Roman Polanski’s latest film, Based On A True Story, which he attended with its stars Eva Green and Emmanuelle Seigner.

The Pianist director’s forthcoming film is about a writer and her obsessive admirer, with whom she gets involved after publishing a new book.

Eva Green, Roman Polanski and Emmanuelle Seigner (Thibault Camus/AP)

Eva wore a sheer black gown embellished with a silver and black design, while Emmanuelle held her hand wearing an off-the-shoulder, full-length white dress.

Saturday’s events also included appearances from Joaquin Phoenix and Ekaterina Samsonov, who were in town promoting You Were Never Really Here.

Joaquin Phoenix and Ekaterina Samerov with director Lynne Ramsay (Thibault Camus/AP)

The film tracks a war veteran’s attempt to save a young girl from a sex trafficking ring, although his rescue mission goes horribly wrong.

Cannes’ 70th film festival draws to a close Sunday evening, when the winners of prestigious prizes including the Palme d’Or will be announced during the closing awards ceremony.