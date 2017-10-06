UK box office avoids Hollywood slump

While Hollywood has had one of the worst summers for over a decade, it appears that on this side of the pond it’s a very different matter.

The UK box office has hit the £1 billion mark in record time, according to figures from the Film Distributors’ Association.

Box office receipts are up 6% on 2016 – that’s a figure of an extra £60 million spent on movie tickets from last year.

2016’s end-of-year haul was £1.3 billion, which looks set to be beaten by the end of 2017.

Number one in the 2017 box office chart currently is Disney’s live-action remake of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ with Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, which pulled in £72.4 million.

It’s followed by ‘Dunkirk’ (£56.3 million, 14% of its worldwide receipts), ‘Despicable Me 3’ (£46.9 million), ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ (£41 million), and ‘La La Land’ (£30.4 million).

Also in the top 10 are ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ (£30.3 million), ‘Fast & Furious 8’ (£29.6 million), ‘Sing’ (£29.2 million), ‘The Boss Baby’ (£29.1 million) and ‘It’ (£27.5 million).

Lord Puttnam, the president of the FDA, said: “With cinemas offering uniquely memorable, pulse-quickening, out-of- home experiences, I sincerely hope audiences of every age will come out to enjoy the eclectic and exciting line-up exactly as the filmmakers intended – on the big screen.”

And things are expected to get even better, with likely massive box office hitters including ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, and ‘Justice League’ still to come, along with ‘Blade Runner 2049’, which should bring in some heavy footfall this weekend.

