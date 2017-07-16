Tyrese Gibson has had talks for Green Lantern

Tyrese Gibson could be the Green Lantern after all.

And he’s even met with Warner Bros. about the role.

During an interview with Syfy, the 38-year-old ‘Fast and Furious’ star revealed that after a bit of online campaigning, he was called in by Warner Bros. to discuss a role in ‘Green Lantern’.

“Yeah, I would love to do it,” he said. “Ya know I had a couple of meetings at Warner about it. I just think that they’re still trying to figure out what the move is.”

But despite talks with the studio, it isn’t in the bag… yet.

“I would love to officially confirm but I can’t,” he added. “And if they go in a different direction, I think they know what’s best for the movie, but the fans started this campaign and all I’ve done is made use of my social media to let folks know that I’m interested.”

‘Green Lantern Corps’ still remains a bit of a mystery…

Despite being on Warner Bros. superhero slate for a number of years.

Tyrese Gibson even shared fan art via his social media accounts – Credit: Instagram More

Early descriptions of the movie essentially pitched it as a buddy cop movie set in space, with others describing a whole host of Green Lanterns appearing in the film – including the classic hero Hal Jordan alongside John Stewart as the main characters.

That’s right – two classic Green Lanterns in one movie.

But with almost no news about the upcoming project, and absolutely no indication that the Green Lantern will even be mentioned in the upcoming ‘Justice League’ movie, it looks as though Warner Bros. has put ‘Green Lantern Corps’ to the back of their minds.

Will Tyrese Gibson eventually play the Green Lantern?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

But at the moment, it’s almost as if there isn’t a ‘Green Lantern’ movie at all.

