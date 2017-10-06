Tyrese Gibson slams The Rock as 'a clown' for causing the delay of Fast & Furious 9

Tyrese Gibson has slammed his ‘Fast & Furious’ cast-mate Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as ‘a clown’, blaming him for delaying the production of ‘Fast & Furious 9’.

It emerged yesterday that the movie won’t hit screens until April, 2020, a postponement of a year from the original planned release date.

No reason for the delay was given by the movie franchise’s studio Universal at the time, but all is starting to become clear.

In a series of angry posts on his Instagram account, he squared the blame at both Johnson and his ex-brother-in-law Hiram Garcia, Johnson’s partner in his production company Seven Bucks (Johnson was married to Garcia’s sister Dany until their split in 2007).





‘What’s he on about?’, you might ask.

Well, a spin-off starring Johnson and Jason Statham’s Hobbs and Shaw characters from the Fast & Furious movies has now been announced.

The movie, which will find special agent Hobbs and master criminal Shaw heading off on a mission – with the rumoured involvement of writer and director Shane Black – will arrive in cinemas on July 26, 2019, bumping back ‘Fast & Furious 9’ to 2020.

And it sounds like this is the reason that Gibson is displeased.

In another Instagram post from September, now deleted, Gibson said: “If you move forward with that Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter … I’m on your timeline cause you’re not responding to my text messages — #FastFamily is just that, a family……. We don’t fly solo.”

He issued another now deleted plea to Johnson here.

Since then, the posts have got a little more angry, another calling Johnson ‘a clown’.





Johnson is yet to respond to the matter, though there’s been friction among the male cast of the movies before, including a supposed feud with Vin Diesel.

On wrapping ‘Fast & Furious 8’ last summer, Johnson posted: “My female co-stars are always amazing, and I love ’em. My male co-stars however are a different story.

“Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s**t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses … when you watch this movie next April, and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.”

