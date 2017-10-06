Tyrese Gibson lashes out at Dwayne Johnson about rumoured Fast spin-off

Fast and the Furious actor Tyrese Gibson has said he turned down the chance to do his own spin-off from the films as he hit out at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for “breaking up the Fast family”.

Universal Pictures announced earlier this week the release of the ninth instalment of the franchise would be pushed by a year to April 2020.

Paul Walker, Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson arriving for the premiere of Fast and Furious 6 at the Empire Leicester Square, London (PA) More

Gibson, 38, has played Roman Pearce in five of the Fast and the Furious films.

The actor vented on Instagram to his more than eight million followers as he took a swipe at The Rock, who has appeared in a number of the franchises as Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs.

Gibson previously alleged the alteration in the release date of the ninth film was linked to rumours that Johnson would be doing a spin-off of the film based on his character.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a spin-off is being penned and is likely to focus solely on Hobbs, although some reports have suggested it may also include Jason Statham’s character Deckard Shaw.

Gibson posted a photograph of the original Fast cast, including the late Paul Walker, and wrote: “Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family … Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn’t the ONLY ONE on the movie poster. I guess dreams do come true congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys…

“You thought I was hating. I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER we don’t fly solo….. #MyLastPost today.

“I got 3 years of venting on this clown – They offered but YOU didn’t have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie #OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel #PaulWalker #RobCohen #RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!”

Johnson has not yet commented or responded to any of Gibson’s posts or the reports about the spin-off.

Actor Vin Diesel, who has played one of the franchises main characters, Dominic Toretto, since the first film posted a photograph of himself, Gibson and Walker on Instagram, captioning it: “Brotherhood.”

Universal did not give a reason for the shift in dates of the next film.

The latest film in the series, The Fate Of the Furious, which also saw Dame Helen Mirren make a cameo, was a box-office success as it pulled in about 1.2 billion dollars, according to American business publication Forbes.