Tyrese Gibson fears Dwayne Johnson may not return for Fast & Furious 9

As if Dwayne Johnson vs Vin Diesel wasn’t enough, it seems another ‘Fast and Furious’ feud may be brewing up – this time, between Johnson and Tyrese Gibson.

In a series of Instagram posts, Gibson bemoans the fact that his co-star has not responded to recent texts – and fears that Johnson may not commit to appearing in the planned ‘Fast & Furious 9.’

In an earlier post that has since been deleted (quotes via Entertainment Weekly), Gibson told Johnson, “If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter. I don’t wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I’m on your timeline cause you’re not responding to my text messages – #FastFamily is just that a family…….. We don’t fly solo.”

In a further since-deleted post, Gibson explained to his followers, “I have never and will never have a problem with this major movie star he’s my brother. I’m simply trying to reach him cause he won’t call me back about this solo #HobbsMovie.

“I want you to shoot it just not right now cause the #Fast9 release date has already been announced and we can’t let our loyal fans #FastFamily or our loyal fast and furious FANS down on any level from pushing the date…….. Didn’t you see how HUGE #Fast8 was? It’s because we announced and KEPT our release date bro.”

In closing, Gibson insisted, “This is not a #Rant I’m no Rock #Hater and I don’t want this #Life I love my own… I’m doing this for the #FastFamily I’m loyal and I apologize for being loyal but dammit I am.”

If Gibson’s concerns are valid, this may not bode well for Johnson’s future with the ‘Fast & Furious’ series, which was already brought into question by the widely-reported feud which arose between Johnson and Vin Diesel during production on ‘Fast & Furious 8.’

Barley a week after ‘Fast & Furious 8’ hit cinemas to record-breaking numbers – $541.9 million worldwide in its first weekend, the biggest box office opening in history – Universal confirmed plans for a spin-off movie centred on Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, whose interplay in ‘F&F8’ arguably stole the show.

It was initially reported that this spin-off might start production prior to the next, penultimate ‘Fast & Furious’ movie (the series is expected to call it a day with Part 10), despite rumours that Diesel – who had been the main star of the ‘F&F’ series, prior to Johnson joining the crew on ‘Fast 5’ – did not support the idea.

Still, it was also stressed at the time that Diesel and Johnson were both on board for ‘Fast & Furious 9’ – but have plans changed in the meantime? And given how notoriously busy Johnson’s schedule is (this year alone he’s shot ‘Jumanji,’ ‘Rampage,’ and is currently in production on ‘Skyscraper’), does he in fact have time to make all the films he’s attached to?

Whatever happens, we certainly hope Johnson replies to Gibson’s texts soon.

‘Fast & Furious 9’ is currently scheduled to open on 19 April 2019, while the Hobbs/Shaw spin-off has yet to get an official green light.

