    Are two characters back from the dead for Infinity War?

    Warning: Contains spoilers for various Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and, maybe, Avengers: Infinity War.

    Pretty much the whole MCU is coming back for Avengers: Infinity War next year, but, not content with that, it looks like Marvel might be bringing a couple of characters back from the dead to join in the fight.

    A display that has featured in at least one Disney event shows a lineup of characters, including Doctor Strange's The Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2's Yondu (Michael Rooker) – both of whom were killed in their most recent appearances.

    The artwork also includes the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), who was previously reported not to feature in the movie, although she is expected to appear in its follow-up, Avengers 4.