Are two characters back from the dead for Infinity War?

From Digital Spy

Warning: Contains spoilers for various Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and, maybe, Avengers: Infinity War.

Pretty much the whole MCU is coming back for Avengers: Infinity War next year, but, not content with that, it looks like Marvel might be bringing a couple of characters back from the dead to join in the fight.

Photo credit: Marvel Studios More

A display that has featured in at least one Disney event shows a lineup of characters, including Doctor Strange's The Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2's Yondu (Michael Rooker) – both of whom were killed in their most recent appearances.

#AvengersInfinityWar display from Disney. Curious character choices such as Yondu & the Ancient One. Its definitely cool, but I don't know how to feel about official promo material merely being poorly layered PNG character images when you have artists like Andy Park available. pic.twitter.com/gFFQbMqc1D - Kinda Culty (@KindaCulty) October 9, 2017

The artwork also includes the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), who was previously reported not to feature in the movie, although she is expected to appear in its follow-up, Avengers 4.