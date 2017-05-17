Twin Peaks season 3: A beginner's guide to David Lynch's cult series

We're less than a week away from Twin Peaks' highly-anticipated return to television screens.

For ardent fans, it's been a date circled in red on calendars with the fervent urgency of a thousand birthdays come crashing together; for those new to the show, however, the entire idea can seem a little daunting.

Boasting two seasons and its own prequel film Fire Walk With Me, only those dedicated to a weekend tethered to the couch are likely to be able to catch up now, but that doesn't necessarily mean the uninitiated should be forced to skip out on the new season.

First off, creator David Lynch's own special brand of surrealism likely means even hardcore obsessives won't perfectly understand what's happening in the new episodes, so the experience is unlikely to be too different either way. It's all part of the fun, though.

Beyond that, we've collated together a guide to help you catch up with what's already taken place in the eerie, remote town of Twin Peaks, alongside some of the familiar faces we're set to meet once more, 25 years down the line.

*WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD FOR TWIN PEAKS SEASON 1 AND 2, ALONGSIDE TWIN PEAKS: FIRE WALK WITH ME*

Who Killed Laura Palmer?

"She's dead. Wrapped in plastic." It's the mystery that enraptured TV audiences of the early '90s: who stood behind the murder of the homecoming queen, the shining star of a quaint, peaceful Washington state town?

It turns out, Twin Peaks was a town only serene on the outside; there are secrets everywhere, and even Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) is discovered to be living a secret double life tinged by drugs and prostitution.

FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) is sent to the town to investigate; though everyone comes under suspicion, Cooper is aided in his search by a series of strange dreams and visions.

Which is where the show's famous 'Red Room' sequences and use of phonetic reversal (with actors speaking backward and the audio then reversed) come in, as two supernatural individuals - The Man from Another Place (a dwarf dressed in a red suit) and The Giant - offer a series of cryptic clues.

The killer, too, is revealed to be of a supernatural origin: BOB, a demonic spirit who takes possession of Laura's own father Leland (Ray Wise) as a young boy. BOB spurs Leland to kill Laura, kidnapping both her and another girl, Ronette Pulaski (Phoebe Augustine).

Leland is also discovered to be responsible for the earlier murder of Teresa Banks (Pamela Gidley) in a neighbouring town, alongside the death of Laura's doppelgänger cousin Madeleine Ferguson (Lee).

What is the Black Lodge?

BOB is an inhabitant of a place called the Black Lodge, described as the extradimensional source of great evil, and a kind of opposite to the place of purity, the White Lodge.

Season 2 did expand the show's narrative scope to introduce the villainy of Windom Earle (Kenneth Welsh), Cooper's former partner and the man responsible for the death of his first true love (and Earle's wife) Caroline, however what's more important here is the show's finale episode.

It sees Cooper follow Earle into the Black Lodge after he kidnaps new love interest Annie (Heather Graham); here, he becomes trapped in a strange maze of two apparent Red Rooms linked by a hallway, each offering new nightmarish visions that bring together BOB, Laura Palmer, The Man from Another Place, and The Giant. He even faces a sinister doppelgänger of himself.

Read More