Twin Peaks’ David Lynch leads tributes to Harry Dean Stanton who died aged 91

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill and Twin Peaks creator David Lynch are among the stars who have paid tribute to actor Harry Dean Stanton, who has died aged 91.

Stanton’s agent John S Kelly confirmed the star had died on Friday afternoon at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles in a statement to Associated Press.

Kelly told AP that Stanton, remembered by many as a “cult actor”, had died of natural causes.

Hamill posted a black and white photograph of Stanton on Twitter, writing alongside it: “Sad to say goodbye to the incomparable Harry Dean Stanton – so profoundly authentic in every role he inhabited”.

Lynch described him as a “great one” in a statement posted on the official Twin Peaks Twitter account.

He said: “The great Harry Dean Stanton has left us. There went a great one. There’s nobody like Harry Dean.

“Everyone loved him. And with good reason. He was a great actor (actually beyond great) – and a great human being – so great to be around him! You are really going to be missed Harry Dean! Loads of love to you wherever you are now!”

The pair had recently worked together as Stanton featured in Twin Peaks: The Return and they star together in the last project he worked on, the film Lucky, due to be released later this month.

A message posted on the film’s Twitter account said: “We lost a legend today with the passing of Harry Dean Stanton. Everyone involved with LUCKY is deeply saddened by this tremendous loss.

“We had always hoped to celebrate this film and Harry’s beautiful performance with Harry himself.”

“Our hearts go out to all who knew him, all who loved him, and his fans the world over. He will be missed, but his work will live on as long as people watch films.”

The film’s director, John Carroll Lynch, said he had “the honour to watch over Harry’s final performance in intimate, exquisite detail”.

In a long message posted on Twitter, he wrote: “In this nano-second world, I understand the need for a response to the death of Harry Dean Stanton. But it is difficult.

“I had the humbling good fortune and honour to watch over Harry’s final performance in intimate, exquisite detail.

