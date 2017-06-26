These tweets prove every one of JK Rowling’s characters have a part of her in them

JK Rowling’s imagination goes further than most people’s. The author has invented one of the most wide-ranging, enduring universes ever put down on paper – the wizarding world.

The creativity doesn’t stop there. She has a knack for witty tweets, sometimes bordering on the savage when it comes to trolls. So which of her tweets could have come from her characters?

1. Hermione Granger

.@aboymadeofsky No, Jonathan, I've never made a single decision in my life on the basis of whether it was cool. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 9, 2014

This is classic Hermione – stubborn in the face of criticism, because she knows she’s doing the right thing. You go girl!

2. Nymphadora Tonks

.@diegtristan8 "she is built like a man". Yeah, my husband looks just like this in a dress. You're an idiot. pic.twitter.com/BCvT10MYkI — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 11, 2015

Tonks is always standing up for people, but always with a good dose of sass.

3.Severus Snape

.@teuchtermac has realised I'm about to break the record for longest period on Twitter without saying 'moron' & clearly wants to scupper me. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 18, 2015

King of the searing put downs, J K really calls this person out in front of the entire internet. They had better hope she doesn’t bear grudges like Snape did.

