Tupac Biopic 'All Eyez on Me': New Clip Shows Rapper's Soft Side

The stars of the upcoming Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me were on hand Sunday at the MTV Movie & TV Awards to introduce an exclusive clip from the film.

The movie chronicles the rapper's rise to superstardom as a hip-hop artist, actor, poet and activist, as well as his imprisonment and controversial time at Death Row Records. Newcomer Demetrius Shipp Jr. plays Shakur, who was killed Sept. 13, 1996, in Las Vegas at age 25.

In the clip that debuted Sunday, Shakur shows his soft side by reading a poem he wrote. Watch it below.

Get a peek at the upcoming Tupac biopic, All Eyez On Me (@alleyezmovie), w/ this exclusive clip from the #MTVAwards--airing tonight at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/lg6um2kWrH

Benny Boom directed the film, which also stars Danai Gurira, Kat Graham, Dominic Santana, Jamal Woolard, Keith Robinson, Lauren Cohan and Hill Harper.

Lionsgate's Summit Entertainment is set to release the movie June 16, on what would have been Shakur's 46th birthday.

