From Digital Spy

Justin Chadwick's Tulip Fever has had a weird path into cinemas. Though it was initially supposed to be out last year, the film never arrived, leading to some confused speculation from the industry.

Despite being shot in the UK, a release date here is still unknown. The film is out this week in Germany and finally has a September 1 release date in the US, but few people would know that there, as the Tulip Fever trailer was banned from TV for sexual content.

The trailer for the movie – which stars Alicia Vikander, Dane DeHaan and Christoph Waltz – definitely has some adult themes, as it shows multiple sex scenes and more than a couple of nude blanket hangouts.

Beyond the rampant sex, the movie is about an adulterous relationship between a painter and the married woman he's been hired to paint. But if anyone asks, you're just here to learn about the booming 17th-century tulip market.

