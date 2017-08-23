Tulip Fever: Alicia Vikander, Dane DeHaan star in steamy red-band trailer

Tulip Fever is ready to bloom.

Over three years after production began, the historical drama starring Academy Award-winner Alicia Vikander is finally set for release, and now, has been given a steamy red-band trailer.

Based on Deborah Moggach’s novel, the Justin Chadwick-directed film is set in 17th century Amsterdam, where an orphaned girl (Vikander) in a forced marriage to a powerful merchant (Christoph Waltz) seeks comfort in the arms of a struggling artist (Dane DeHaan). The young lovers’ plans to run off together lead them to invest in the risky tulip market.

Tulip Fever, which also stars Judi Dench and Zach Galifianakis, blossoms into theaters on Sept. 1.