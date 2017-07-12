'Truther' Charlie Sheen and Whoopi Goldberg's 9/11 movie due in September

Sheen… an avowed truther is set to star in new movie about 9/11 – Credit: Reuters

‘9/11’, a new movie about the terrorist attacks on September 11, will be released this September, it’s been confirmed.

Though the release date of September 8, just a few days before the 16th anniversary of the planes crashing into the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon, is a little on the crass side, it’s not the strangest thing about the movie.

That dubious honour goes to its star Charlie Sheen, who has long been a high-profile ‘truther’ on the subject of 9/11, believing that an elaborate conspiracy has been at work to cover up what happened that day.

Stranger still is that Sheen is starring opposite Whoopi Goldberg, who has reportedly compared the ‘truther’ movement to holocaust denial in the past.

How their conversations went over lunch is perhaps for the pages of a future anecdotal biography, but the movie is based on Patrick Carson’s stage play ‘Elevator’, which used actual voicemails left by victims to create its story.

It followed five strangers trapped in a lift in the North Tower, and ‘how the group works together to find hope amid seemingly inescapable circumstances’.

Speaking about his views on the matter Sheen has said: “We’re not the conspiracy theorists on this particular issue. It seems to me like 19 amateurs with box cutters taking over four commercial airliners and hitting 75% of their targets – that feels like a conspiracy theory.”

He’s also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s chat show and Alex Jones’s controversial Infowars radio show talking about his scepticism, and voicing his claims of a cover up.

As well as Sheen and Goldberg, the movie also stars Gina Gershon, Luis Guzman, Wood Harris, and Jacqueline Bisset, and has been directed by Martin Guigui.

Guigui told Entertainment Weekly: “Like the play upon which ‘9/11’ was based, the movie gives us an opportunity to take a glimpse into the experiences of a few who actually lived the event.”

There’s no UK release date as yet.

