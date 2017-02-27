Trump Says Oscars Blunder Occurred Because Everyone Was Too Focused on Him

By Ryan Parker, The Hollywood Reporter

Donald Trump finally broke his silence about the Oscars.

The president on Monday afternoon gave an interview to Breitbart News, a right-wing outlet that his chief strategist Steve Bannon was the executive chairman of prior to joining the White House.

“I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end,” President Trump told Breitbart reporter Matthew Boyle. “It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”

The President, of course, was referencing the stunning turn of events that occurred when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway presented the best picture Oscar on Sunday. La La Land was initially read as the victor before it was very belatedly corrected to Moonlight after some considerable confusion.

At the same time the President’s comments in Breitbart made news, the White House director of social media, Dan Scavino, made a pointed note on Twitter that the Oscars ratings were down.

Trump was a topic of conversation throughout the 89th Academy Awards. Just minutes into the show, host Jimmy Kimmel was poking fun at the president.

“I want to say thank you to President Trump. Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? That’s gone, thanks to him,” said host Jimmy Kimmel in his monologue.

Later in the show, Kimmel pretended to kick reporters out from some outlets which have drawn ire from the Trump administration.

Kimmel also tweeted at Trump during the program, which was made into a bit.









Mozart in the Jungle star Gael García Bernal also took a shot at Trump’s Mexico border proposal while presenting for Best Animated Feature. “As a Mexican, as a Latin American, as a migrant worker, as a human being, I am against any form of wall that wants to separate us,” he said.

Kimmel also delivered a dig at Trump over his recent unfounded remark about a major terror incident happening in Sweden. “Linus, on behalf of all of us, we’re so sorry about what happened in Sweden last week,” joked the host after La La Land‘s Swedish cinematographer Linus Sandgren’s win.

Some Republicans and Trump supporters said over social media that they would not watch the show because they expected it to be nothing more than Trump bashing, with some using the hashtag “#NoOscarsForMe.”