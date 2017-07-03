True Detective eyes up Oscar-winning Moonlight star

From Digital Spy

True Detective is looking to add some Oscar-winning star power for its third season.

Variety reports that HBO is in talks with Moonlight and The Hunger Games actor Mahershala Ali to appear in the as-yet-unannounced next run of the anthology crime drama.

Every season of True Detective follows a brand new cast, with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as the leading stars in the first, and then Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Vince Vaughn in the second.

The publication is reporting that the network is looking for Ali to be the new lead.

Photo credit: Myles Aronowitz/Netflix More

Following a disastrous second season, Deadwood creator David Milch was brought in to help showrunner Nic Pizzolatto shape the story of where the show can go from here.

Pizzolatto had written at least two episodes back in March, so if actors are starting to be cast, maybe we can expect an official confirmation of True Detective season three soon.

Season one star McConaughey revealed that he was game to return to the series... although he admitted he'd not been asked yet.

Photo credit: HBO More

"If that thing was written well and it came up again, I wouldn't hesitate for a second. Oh, I'm open to it for sure," he said.

Aside from a potential third season of True Detective, Pizzolatto is working with Robert Downey Jr on a reboot of the classic US detective show Perry Mason.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like