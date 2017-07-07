‘Tron’ at 35: Star Jeff Bridges, Creators Detail the Uphill Battle of Making the CGI Classic

Disney’s “Tron,” the granddaddy of CGI animated films, celebrates its 35th anniversary on July 9. And over the decades, the sci-fi adventure has spawned video games, the 2010 movie sequel “Tron: Legacy,” a high-tech ride at Shanghai Disney, an animated series, and even talk of a possible third sequel with Oscar winner Jared Leto in early talks to star.

And “Tron” has influenced CGI animators worldwide. In fact, Disney/Pixar’s John Lasseter has acknowledged that “Without ‘Tron,’ there would be no ‘Toy Story.’”

But back in 1982, not only did “Tron” receive mixed reviews from critics and audiences, Hollywood didn’t welcome the film, which paid homage to “The Wizard of Oz” and “Metropolis,” with open arms.

“It certainly wasn’t the reaction we expected,” said Steven Lisberger, who wrote and directed the film starring Jeff Bridges as computer games creator who finds himself zapped inside a power hungry Master Control program after he hacks into the mainframe computer of his ruthlessly ambitious ex-employer (David Warner). Once inside the computer, he joins up with computer gladiators as he tries to fight his way back to the real world.

“I say the lesson that one learns is that you pay the price for going against the status quo,” he admitted. “It’s difficult to emphasize enough how terrified of computers and technology people were, and Hollywood in particular. The threat that ‘Tron’ represented was that somehow computers were going to get involved with movie making and that they were going to get involved with our lives.”

And Hollywood was shocked it was Disney that was “suggesting” that computers were going to be part of everyone’s lives. “When I think about Disney, I always think about how they provide nostalgia and a certain amount of comfort that comes from nostalgia. It’s interesting to see how over the decades ‘Tron’ has now gained a patina of nostalgia. In that sense it’s become more of a Disney film now then it was back then. It was very upsetting to people that Disney crossed the line and did something for which there was no precedent.”

Lisberger and his producing partner Donald Kushner, who is now co-owner of the TCL Chinese Theatres, moved from Boston to Venice in the mid-70s and began working on “Animalympics,” two animated NBC specials that were to air during the Winter and Summer Olympics in 1980. Only the winter one aired because the U.S. boycotted the Summer Olympics in Moscow to protest the USSR’s invasion of Afghanistan.

It was during the production that the idea for “Tron” took shape.

“We were playing video games,” noted Bill Kroyer, who was an animator on “Animalympics.” “And that’s when he first started pitching the idea to us about a guy who gets lost in a video game. We thought that was an original idea, so as we were wrapping up ‘Animalympics,’ we were boarding and developing ‘Tron.’”

The award-winning Kroyer, who was computer image choreographer on “Tron” and is now professor and head of the digital animation program at Chapman University, noted that “nothing we needed existed” to make the movie. “We didn’t come up with the movie to exploit existing technology. We came up with the movie and then we said, ‘We believe we can make the technology as we make the movie.’ It’s that metaphor literally of successful people who jump off the cliff and build their wings on the way down.”

Initially, Lisberger and Kushner tried to make “Tron” as an independent production. “I put every cent I had in the world in the development in the movie,” said Lisberger. “We had everything but production money.”

“We got a couple of studios interested, one of which was Disney, that was interested,” said Kushner, who noted that “a lot of studios turned us down.”

But not Disney.

At that time, Disney wasn’t the powerhouse as it is today. There was little animation and its live-action films, including “Hot Lead and Cold Feet” and “Condorman,” didn’t set the box office on fire.

“People aren’t aware today what Disney Studios was like at that time,” said Lisberger. “It was a sleepy, forgotten studio.”

Kroyer knew all too well how sleepy it was. “When I started at Disney I was in a 2D animation training program with the Nine Old Men. My roommates were John Musker, Brad Bird, and Henry Selick. We all started in the same room training together with pencils, flipping paper. I often tell the story that my desk and my work process had not changed in 40 years.”

