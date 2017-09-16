    Tributes paid to actor Harry Dean Stanton, dead at 91

    Harry Dean Stanton dies

    American actor Harry Dean Stanton, one of the longest-serving character actors in Hollywood, has passed away at the age of 91.

    Born in Kentucky in 1926, Stanton served in the US Navy during World War II (a cook on board a ship at the Battle of Okinawa), before breaking into acting. His first screen credit was on TV show ‘Inner Sanctum’ in 1954, and he worked solidly from that point all the way to the end of his life, notching up 199 credits.

    We’ve listed just a few of Stanton’s most notable screen roles here.

    David Lynch, who had directed several times including in the recent third series of ‘Twin Peaks,’ was among the first to pay tribute to the actor:

    Stanton’s ‘Escape from New York’ and ‘Christine’ director John Carpenter had this to say:

    Others paying tribute included Stanton’s ‘Avengers’ co-star, Mark Ruffalo, ‘Twin Peaks’ actress Mädchen Amick, and Mark Hamill:

    Stanton reportedly died of natural causes. We extend our deepest sympathies to all who knew and loved him.

