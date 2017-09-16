Tributes paid to actor Harry Dean Stanton, dead at 91

American actor Harry Dean Stanton, one of the longest-serving character actors in Hollywood, has passed away at the age of 91.

Born in Kentucky in 1926, Stanton served in the US Navy during World War II (a cook on board a ship at the Battle of Okinawa), before breaking into acting. His first screen credit was on TV show ‘Inner Sanctum’ in 1954, and he worked solidly from that point all the way to the end of his life, notching up 199 credits.

We’ve listed just a few of Stanton’s most notable screen roles here.

David Lynch, who had directed several times including in the recent third series of ‘Twin Peaks,’ was among the first to pay tribute to the actor:

Stanton’s ‘Escape from New York’ and ‘Christine’ director John Carpenter had this to say:

Harry Dean Stanton was a wonderful man, kind and full of humor. He was also a great actor. Goodbye, Harry Dean. Rest in peace. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) September 15, 2017

Others paying tribute included Stanton’s ‘Avengers’ co-star, Mark Ruffalo, ‘Twin Peaks’ actress Mädchen Amick, and Mark Hamill:

So long Harry Dean. Thank you for the gift of your films, your music & your being. God broke the mold on you. Rest In Peace. Poet. pic.twitter.com/dk9xnMcSRv — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 16, 2017

This angel on earth left us today. Harry Dean Stanton was one of those special spirits that graced our realm.https://t.co/bKZIxn9o4F pic.twitter.com/Iw8IMsmse9 — Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) September 16, 2017

Sad to say goodbye to the incomparable Harry Dean Stanton- so profoundly authentic in every role he inhabited. #RIP pic.twitter.com/6zoEwZmIUa — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 16, 2017

Stanton reportedly died of natural causes. We extend our deepest sympathies to all who knew and loved him.

