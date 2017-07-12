Tributes to Diamonds Are Forever actor Joe Robinson after his death aged 90

He died in Brighton after a short illness.

British actor Joe Robinson, who famously took on Sean Connery’s James Bond in a fierce lift fight in Diamonds Are Forever, has died aged 90.

The official James Bond Twitter account paid tribute to the star alongside a clip of the scene.

We are sad to hear that Joe Robinson, Peter Franks in DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER, has passed away aged 90. Our thoughts are with his family pic.twitter.com/SwHpLeA3zO — James Bond (@007) July 12, 2017

Robinson’s death was announced in The Times condolences column which read: “Robinson Joseph (Tiger Joe) on 3rd July 2017, aged 90, died peacefully in Brighton after a short illness.

“World champion wrestler, master of martial arts, iconic actor and teacher. Beloved father brother uncle and grandfather. Private funeral, memorial celebration to be announced.”