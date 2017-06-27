Kevin Bacon’s ‘Tremors’ Reboot Aims to Be TV Series

Syfy is rebooting Tremors (again).

The NBCUniversal-owned cable network has handed out a pilot order for a TV adaptation of the 1990 film exec produced and starring Kevin Bacon. The drama, which is produced by Universal Cable Productions, counts Jason Blum and showrunner Andrew Miller among its creative team. In addition to starring, Bacon will also exec produce alongside David Schiff (Southpaw) and Blumhouse Television.

The film centered on a repairman (Bacon) and his friend who uncover several mysterious deaths in their small desert town of Perfection, Nevada, only to discover a group of giant, worm-like monsters who eat human flesh below the surface. The group must then fight to stay alive. Miller (The Secret Circle) will pen the script for the revival, which picks up 25 years after the events of the film and finds Valentine McKee (Bacon) attempting to save the town again — but this time, also battling age, alcohol and a delusional hero complex.

The horror film, which was produced by Universal Pictures, grossed $16 million at the box office before it became a cult classic on home video and spawned four sequels. Syfy (then Sci-Fi) first attempted a TV remake in 2003, however, Tremors: The Series was canceled after one 13-episode season. A second TV adaptation was announced in late 2015 but failed to land a network at the time.

The official news comes a day after Bacon, in an interview Sunday at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, discussed returning to the character when he revealed that the reboot had landed at Syfy.

“This is the only character I've played that I've ever thought about revisiting. I just got to thinking, where would this guy end up after 25 years?” Bacon said in a Syfy release announcing the pilot pickup Monday. "Andrew Miller has a fantastic take on it and we hope to create a show that will be fun and scary for fans of the movie and folks that have yet to discover it. Let's kick some Graboid ass!”

A potential Tremors reboot comes in the midst of a branding refresh for Syfy, which is timed to the network's 25th anniversary. As part of that refresh, the network is hoping to double down on original programming, with such upcoming projects as the Superman prequel series Krypton and Happy!, an adaptation of the famed Grant Morrison graphic novel, both of which recently earned series pickups.

"We are doubling down and embracing this core [fanboy] audience. With Syfy as a name, we want to own the genre," Chris McCumber, president of entertainment networks at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, told THR in May. "We have to create a home and universe for fans to come and celebrate the genre they love. That's why we're opening this up and building the network around those passionate fans. We are the only TV network whose only mission is to live and breathe science fiction 24/7."

A Tremors reboot would mark Bacon's second series, joining his Amazon dark comedy I Love Dick.

For Blum, the Tremors remake is one of several scripted series he is exec producing. He is also working with Syfy (as well as sibling channel USA Network) on a TV adaptation of The Purge horror films, as well as the Amy Adams drama Sharp Objects for HBO, and a miniseries centered on former Fox News chief Roger Ailes set for Showtime.

"We are so pleased to continue our partnership with Syfy and UCP in reviving this cult classic with none other than Kevin Bacon as Valentine McKee; we look forward to thrilling original fans and new audiences alike," Blum said.

The Tremors reboot is Syf's third pilot in contention and joins George R.R. Martin's Nightflyers as well as The Machine.