Treasures once belonging to Hollywood starlet Vivien Leigh up for sale

Gone With The Wind star Vivien Leigh’s family are selling 250 treasures once belonging to the actress from Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Jewellery, paintings, couture clothing, books and furniture are among the items which have been passed down through the double Oscar-winner’s family.

Vivien Leigh photograph by Cecil Beaton (Sotheby’s Cecil Beaton Studio Archive) More

In a statement, they said: “We hope people take as much pleasure from this collection as our grandparents, parents and families have done.”

Items going under-the-hammer, at Sotheby’s in London, include Leigh’s personal copy of the Gone With The Wind novel, given to her by its author Margaret Mitchell and expected to fetch up to £7,000.

A snap of Vivien Leigh and Laurence Olivier at their home from a never-seen-before family album (Sotheby’s) More

Having always been a fan of the book, the English actress kept a copy close at hand while filming the movie and resented any divergence from the text.

She once said she had been “fascinated by the lovely wayward, tempestuous” Scarlett O’Hara, the character she would go on to play, “from the moment” she read the novel.

Vivien Leigh and co-star Clark Gable in their famous clinch in the 1939 blockbuster Gone With The Wind (PA) More

“I felt that I loved and understood her…. When I heard that the book was to filmed….I longed to play the part,” she said.

Mitchell inscribed a poem in the book to the English actress, writing: “Life’s pattern pricked with a scarlet thread / where once we were with a grey / To remind us all how we played our parts / In the shock of an epic day”.

Read More