'Transformers' Toys: Remote-Controlled Sqweeks Is More Than Meets the Eye (Exclusive First Look)

Ready for an Autobot you can roll out at home? Say hello to Sqweeks, the latest addition to the Transformers cinematic universe, introduced via director Michael Bay‘s social media last June, who will play a key role in this summer’s Transformers: The Last Knight.

Sqweeks, a brand-new character who converts from a Vespa-like scooter into an adorable hero alongside Optimus and Bumblebee, will presumably fill the BB-8 cute-robot-sidekick role in the upcoming sequel. Naturally, Hasbro has big plans for him as a toy. Yahoo Movies was able to take a fully functioning prototype of the Sqweeks remote-controlled ‘bot for an exclusive spin, testing out everything from his ion cannon blasts to some crazy dance moves. Watch the highlights above.

Michael Bay released images of Sqweeks on Instagram (above) and Flicrk (below) in June, giving us our first glimpse at the new Autobot.

Hasbro worked hand in hand with Bay’s creative team in conceiving Sqweeks and transforming the film version into a toy. The battle-damaged RC ‘bot features authentic sounds from the movie, and Hasbro engineers worked to get the movement, light effects, and catchphrases as close to the cinematic character as possible. Here are some exclusive behind-the-scenes images of the creation process.

