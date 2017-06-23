'Transformers': The Top 5 Very Bad Moments from the Franchise

The fifth installment of the Michael Bay-directed Transformers series, The Last Knight, is now in theaters and and to…celebrate it?…we’re going to take a look back at the first four films and present to you these, the top 5 Very Bad Moments from the Transformers Franchise.

5. Gratuitous underwear shot (Transformers: Dark of the Moon)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley joined the team as Carly in Dark of the Moon and was introduced via gratuitous underwear shot. It wasn’t entirely surprising for the film to linger on this kind of shot. The first film in 2007 made a point of showcasing Megan Fox’s figure, despite the troubling fact that she was supposed to be a high school student.

4. Bumblebee Pees on John Turturro (Transformers)

How do the Transformers pee is a question that truly doesn’t need an answer. Yet, the first film in 2007 showcased it. Poor John Turturro. He’s easily one of the finest actors of his generation. It wouldn’t be the last time he’d be debased in this franchise.

Devastator shows off his “wrecking balls” in front of John Turturro in ‘Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen’ (Photo: Paramount Pictures) More

3. Devastator’s Wrecking Balls (Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen)

Devastator, an evil robot made up of decepticons had two wrecking balls down there to mimic, well, you know down there. The credit? blame? goes to Michael Bay, according visual effects supervisor Scott Farrar. “That was Michael,” Hollywood.com reported back in 2009. “I thought it was outrageous and funny.”

2. The “Romeo & Juliet Law” Thing (Transformers: Age of Extinction)

Instead of simply aging down Jack Reynor’s 20-year-old Shane or aging up Nicole Peltz’s 17-year-old Tessa, they decided to include a long convoluted legal argument to explain that the relationship isn’t statutory rape. And they tried to make it “jokey.” Gross. Unnecessary.

Skids and Mudflap invited comparisons to black minstrel characters. (Photo: Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection More

1. Skids and Mudflap (Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen)

And number one, Skids and Mudflaps. The pair of ebonic-speaking robots immediately drew comparisons to Jar Jar Binks, which is bad, and black minstrel characters, which is really bad.

