'Transformers: The Last Knight' Super Bowl Spot Teases a Big Threat

By Aaron Crouch, The Hollywood Reporter

The Super Bowl is the biggest game of the year, so it makes sense that a film that is all about spectacle is part of it.

Michael Bay’s Transformers: The Last Knight showed off more robots in disguise Friday, with the spot dropping two days ahead of the big game. The fifth installment stars Mark Wahlberg and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

“You want to know don’t you, why they keep coming here, to Earth,” says Hopkins’ character, Sir Edmund Burton.

Actually, yeah, that’s a great question.

After the ad airs during Sunday’s Super Bowl, an extended, 50-second spot will be posted online.

Paramount is releasing Transformers: The Last Knight on June 23.

Along with the tease, Bay also published a letter to fans (read the full text below) reiterating that this will be his final Transformers chapter but insisting the franchise will go on.