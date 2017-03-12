'Transformers: The Last Knight' — Robots Hunt Children in Dystopian Clip

The Kids’ Choice Awards was home to a kid-centered (if not exactly kid-friendly) clip from Transformers: The Last Knight.

The clip shows a group of the film’s young stars being hunted down by killer robot, but fortunately for them, where there is evil, there is also good. They get a helping hand from a familiar robotic face.

Michael Bay is directing the fifth installment of his Transformers franchise.

Transformers: The Last Knight stars Mark Wahlberg and Sir Anthony Hopkins. Paramount is releasing the film on June 23.

“We’re covered.” Watch this exclusive new clip from Transformers: The Last Knight now. pic.twitter.com/kYNdwhjG2Z — #TRANSFORMERS (@transformers) March 12, 2017





