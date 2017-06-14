Transformers spin-off to be set in Ancient Rome

Et tu, Optimus? Yes, it seems that the a new spin-off in the Transformers series is heading for Ancient Rome, according to reports.

The news is coming via a feature on the new ‘Transformers’ movie, ‘The Last Knight’, which is set to appear in Empire magazine, but appears to have been seen in advance by Transformers fan site TransformerWorld2005.

It apparently sets out plans for the franchise’s future development, and while it disputes somewhat the previous talk of 14 more movies being in the offing, it does suggest that after the Bumblebee spin-off happens, the next project is set very much in the time of togas.

It may still be in the development stage, but such an origin story may not be so beyond the pale.

‘The Last Knight’ goes further than any other previous movie in the series in suggesting that the Tranformers have been moulding mankind’s history all along.

Both the time of King Arthur and World War II feature in ‘The Last Knight’, so Ancient Rome, though just as thin on cars as the time of King Arthur, isn’t such a leap.

Plus ‘Revenge of the Fallen’, ‘Age of Extinction’ and ‘Dark of the Moon’ have variously skirted subjects like the construction of the pyramids and the space race.

Then there’s the prehistoric Dinobots, of course.

Per the leaked article, and much easier to grapple with, the Bumblebee movie is seemingly set in the 1980s, and will feature fewer robots.

There’s also an animated prequel in the offing too, the origin story of the Transformers in Cybertron taking place millions of years ago.

‘Transformers: The Last Knight’, helmed by Michael Bay, is due out on June 22.

