'Transformers: The Last Knight' Trailer Unleashes the Bots With Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins

Transformers: The Last Knight is continuing to ramp up two months ahead of its release.

The new trailer released Wednesday shows off more of the spectacle and explosions that one comes to expect from the Michael Bay franchise - as well as gives hints to the secret origins of the Transformers universe.

Michael Bay's fifth Transformers movie stars Mark Wahlberg and Sir Anthony Hopkins. A recent TV spot showed off a rather dystopian scene, in which children were hunted by robots, while 20 minutes of footage screened at CinemaCon last month delved deeper into the mythology.

Yet this trailer is somewhat more hopeful. "These are troubled times - without leaders, chaos reigns, two worlds colliding," warns Hopkins. "You're all that stand in its way."

Adds Laura Haddoc, "When all seems lost, a few brave souls can save everything we've ever known."

Paramount is releasing Transformers: The Last Knight on June 23.

