Paramount has released a series of striking new character posters for ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ ahead of the film’s release on 22 June. Featuring Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins, Josh Duhamel, and roughly 500 tonnes of heavy metal robots in disguise, you can check out all 12 new posters here.

Read more

Transformers 5 ‘not 3 hours long’

Hailee Steinfeld linked with Bumblebee

Stanley Tucci’s dual role revealed