'Transformers: The Last Knight' Breakout Isabela Moner Reveals Munchkin Beginnings and Superhero Dreams

Long before she was dodging Decepticons alongside Mark Wahlberg as the tough and acerbic Izabella in the new sequel Transformers: The Last Knight, Isabela Moner made her stage debut in a musical-theater production of The Wizard of Oz. And no, the future Hollywood actor and singer was not Dorothy. “I was a Munchkin,” the 15-year-old Cleveland native told Yahoo Movies during a round of 15 Questions (watch above).

Moner moved to commercial work soon after, earning her first paycheck, fittingly, for an ad that hawked the handheld electronic game 20 Questions (a.k.a. 20Q) before landing a starring role on Nickelodeon’s 100 Things to Do Before You Die.

The Last Knight won’t be the last time we see Moner. She’s got some lofty career goals — and some supreme shade-throwing abilities. “[I want to play] some kind of Marvel character,” she said of her dream role. “Any of them. Just a superhero. And have some superpowers. Like real superpowers. Not like, just because I’m a rich guy, I have superpowers because I pay for them. [Cough] Batman.”

Transformers: The Last Knight is now in theaters.

