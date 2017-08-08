Transformers: First Look at Hailee Steinfeld in Bumblebee spin-off

‘Bumblebee’ is already revving up for his solo movie.

And now Hailee Steinfeld is ready to roll out in this new photo.

The upcoming ‘Transformers’ spin-off is currently filming on location in California… and the 20-year-old leading actress couldn’t resist heading to Twitter to drop a new image of her character, Charlie.

And we’re loving the ‘Motorhead’ t-shirt.

– Stanley Tucci As Merlin In Transformers 5?

– Transformers 5 Trailer Reveals A Secret History

– Transformers 5 Introduces Hot Rod

Here’s our cool first glimpse at Hailee as Charlie Watson:





What does this tell us about Charlie?

Well… not a lot. Except she probably has a penchant for ‘80s metal, which considering the 1980s setting, isn’t exactly a huge surprise.

And she clearly has a fair bit of attitude.

What do we know about ‘Bumblebee’ so far?

Bumblebee appears throughout the Transformers franchise – Credit: Paramount Pictures More

Well, the titular Transformer is on the run, way back in 1987… and soon finds refuge at a junkyard in a small, Californian beach town. Charlie (played by Hailee Steinfeld) is about to turn 18, and she’s clearly trying to find her place in the world. And that’s when she discovers her very own broken, battle-scarred Transformer – Bumblebee. Reviving him, she soon finds that he’s no ordinary yellow VW bug.

And it sounds as though she’s heading into quite an adventure.

That said, it’s unlikely to be your usual, explosive-packed Michael Bay flick. For one thing, the ‘Transformers’ director is sitting this one out, with Travis Knight (director of ‘Kubo and the Two Strings’) taking the helm.

It sounds as though ‘Bumblebee’ is going to be a very different ‘Transformers’ movie.

And this could be exactly what audiences are looking for.

‘Bumblebee’ stars Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider, Jorge Lendeborg Jr, Jason Drucker, Kenneth Choi, Ricardo Hoyos, Abby Quinn, Rachel Crow, and Grace Dzienny.

Travis Knight will direct the film, based on a script by Christina Hodson.

‘Bumblebee’ heads to cinemas on 21 December 2018.

– Bumblebee Falls In Transformers 5 Poster

– Michael Bay Wanted To Blow Up Stonehenge

– Transformers 5 Gets An Official Synopsis