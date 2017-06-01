Transformers 5 won’t be 3 hours long

Don’t panic – ‘Transformers 5’ isn’t 3 hours long.

According to recent rumours, the upcoming ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ was set to become the longest ‘Transformers’ movie to date – clocking in at a whopping 3 hours long.

But director Michael bay is having none of it.

“Reports of #Transformers The Last Knight being over 3hrs is wrong,” he said via Twitter. “It’s shorter than the last 3 movies by a lot.”

But where did the rumour come from?

It seems we have Google to thank for that.

When using the search engine to look up movie running time, the most popular result is highlighted in a box at the top. It’s often taken as the most accurate – or at least, the most widely reported. And in this case, it reported the following:

And this inaccurate search result is what caused the 3 hour ‘Transformers 5’ rumour.

So how long will it actually be?

At this stage, that remains unclear… despite Michael Bay’s cryptic comments. Claiming that it’s shorter than ‘the last three movies’ by a lot, you might be persuaded that ‘Transformers 5’ is closer to the 2 hour mark.

But his comment is very subjective.

Here are the run times for the ‘Transformers’ movies so far:

Transformers: 2 hours 24 minutes

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen: 2 hours 30 minutes

Transformers: Dark of the Moon: 2 hours 34 minutes

Transformers: Age of Extinction: 2 hours 45 minutes

Honestly, there’s no an awful lot in it. And with the original ‘Transformers’ clocking in just 21 minutes shorter than the franchise’s longest instalment, it begs the question – why did he leave that one out?

Does this mean ‘Transformers 5’ will fall somewhere in the middle?

For now, we have to wait and see.

