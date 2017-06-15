Transformers 5 running time revealed

Transformers: The Last Knight is a whopping 149 minutes - Credit: Paramount

‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ isn’t three hours long, but it does clock in at 149 minutes.

According to the BBFC, the upcoming ‘Transformers 5’ is a whopping 149 minutes long – that’s almost two-and-a-half hours of big robots knocking lumps out of each other while Mark Wahlberg runs around screaming.

It may seem like a long time but it’s a lot less than we previously thought.

Earlier internet rumours suggested that ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ was set to become the longest ‘Transformers’ movie to date – claiming a staggering runtime of 3 hours.

But it seems that’s not the case, and director Michael bay was quick to draw a line under it.

Reports of #transformers The Last Knight being over 3hrs is wrong. It's shorter than the last 3 movies by a lot. — Michael Bay (@michaelbay) June 1, 2017





But does Bay’s statement still hold true?

Well, not exactly…

Here are the run times for the ‘Transformers’ movies so far:

Transformers: 2 hours 24 minutes

2 hours 24 minutes Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen: 2 hours 30 minutes

2 hours 30 minutes Transformers: Dark of the Moon: 2 hours 34 minutes

2 hours 34 minutes Transformers: Age of Extinction: 2 hours 45 minutes

As you can see, the last three ‘Transformers’ movies hover around the 2 hours 30 minutes mark, with the exception of ‘Age of Extinction’ which packs in an extra 15 minutes. But let’s be honest – that doesn’t make ‘Transformers 5’ shorter than ‘the last 3 movies by a lot’.

In fact, it makes it shorter than ‘Dark of the Moon’ by 5 minutes.

And it’s shorter than ‘Revenge of the Fallen’ by just 1 minute.

I can’t help thinking that Michael Bay’s comments were a little misleading and suggested a much shorter runtime than we eventually got. But for fans of the ‘transformers’ franchise, it’s more of the same. And that’s likely to be appreciated.

‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ stars Mark Wahlberg, Laura Haddock, Anthony Hopkins, Isabela Moner, Gemma Chan, Peter Cullen and Frank Weller.

Michael Bay directed the film based on a script by Art Meachum, Matt Holloway and Ken Nolan.

‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ heads to cinemas on 23 June 2017.





