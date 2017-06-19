Transformers 5 is Mark Wahlberg’s final Transformers movie

Mark Wahlberg steps away from Transformers after The Last Knight - Credit: Paramount Pictures

It’s official – Mark Wahlberg is out after ‘Transformers 5’.

During an interview with The Graham Norton Show (via Digital Spy), Wahlberg revealed that ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ will be his final bow before exiting the ‘Transformers’ franchise.

“It’s the last one,” he said. “So I get my life back!”

Although it might be the ‘last one’ for Mark Wahlberg, the ‘Transformers’ franchise will continue to roll out without him – ‘Transformers 6’ has already been confirmed by Michael Bay, despite the director stepping away from the franchise.

Not to mention the upcoming Bumblebee spin-off film…

Still, it looks as though Wahlberg will still have a hand in the future of the franchise, as rumours suggest that Bumblebee’s team-up with Mark Wahlberg’s Cade Yeager to take on the renegade Optimus Prime could set the stage for the 1980’s-set Bumblebee prequel.

But it sounds as though Wahlberg won’t miss his character.

Speaking to Graham Norton, he reveals that it took him ‘five months’ to get in shape for the role… only to be saddled with a hairdo that he absolutely hates.

“The long hair is the worst thing ever,” he joked. “”I look like my mum in the ’70s – it’s just really bad!”

Well, at least he won’t have to worry about those long locks any longer.

But who will take over from him in ‘Transformers 6’?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ stars Mark Wahlberg, Laura Haddock, Anthony Hopkins, Isabela Moner, Gemma Chan, Peter Cullen and Frank Weller.

Michael Bay directed the film based on a script by Art Meachum, Matt Holloway and Ken Nolan.

‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ heads to cinemas on 23 June 2017.

