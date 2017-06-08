Tranformers' origins revealed in new trailer for The Last Knight

Promising to bust open the mythology behind the ‘Transformers’ franchise, the latest trailer for ‘The Last Knight’ has landed.

“They have been here forever, hidden in the shadows,” reckons Sir Anthony Hopkins, to scenes of Transformers fighting in World War II.

Veteran thesp Hopkins plays Sir Edmund Burton, an astronomer and historian who knows the history of the Transformers on Earth, all of which will soon become clear.

(Credit: Paramount) More

Meanwhile, Mark Wahlberg’s Autobot ally Cade Yaeger is back, wielding a sword and forming an unlikely alliance with Sir Edmund and an Oxford professor (played by British actress Laura Haddock).

Likely to be the last movie in the Michael Bay-directed franchise, (or at least the last with Bay at the helm) ‘The Last Knight’ sets up a fierce battle with the Earth’s survival at stake.

Also starring Josh Duhamel, Stanley Tucci, Isabela Moner, and Tyrese Gibson, it’s due out across the UK on June 22.

Read More:

Johnny Depp’s bonkers Japanese beer ad

Seth Rogen slams ‘clean version’ movie plans

Patty Jenkins not yet signed up for Wonder Woman 2