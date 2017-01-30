‘Trainspotting’ Cast Re-Creates Original Poster

The cast of T2 Trainspotting dropped by The Graham Norton Show to chat about their much-anticipated sequel when the conversation turned to the first film. “There’s one thing we haven’t talked about,” host Graham Norton told the assembled cast of Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller, and Robert Carlyle (and director Danny Boyle). “That is that iconic poster. The 1996 publicity campaign. Because, again, it broke the mold. That isn’t what a film poster looks like.”

The iconic poster. (Photo: Everett Collection) More

“Is it true that this was the day after, was it the wrap party?” asked Norton, referring to online tales that the poster shoot took place the day after a night of cast partying. “You’re asking us like we would remember,” joked McGregor.

Norton then asked the cast to re-create their poster from ‘96, which they did — minus one Kelly Macdonald and plus one Graham Norton. If you think Diane would benefit from a neatly trimmed salt-and-pepper beard, you’re in luck.

