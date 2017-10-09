Trailer for Soderbergh HBO murder mystery Mosaic drops

From Digital Spy

The trailer for Steven Soderbergh's interactive HBO drama Mosaic has dropped – alongside a reel of new information about the series.

Mosaic is a murder mystery starring Sharon Stone as murdered Hollywood actress Olivia Lake.

The series also stars Devin Ratray (best known as Kevin McAliser's mean older brother Buzz in Home Alone) as Detective Nate Henry, who is investigating her death.

Directed by Soderbergh, the legendary filmmaker has been working on the series – which is described primarily as "a new story-telling experience"– for over three years.

And with good reason too, as Mosaic – when it premieres – will mark a new era of interactive television.

As standard, a six-episode series will be available on HBO Go and Now in January 2018.

However, in a TV first, viewers will also have the chance to go interactive. Te series will also be available via a Mosaic app which splits the story into 14 parts (called 'nodes').

Presented on a wider story map, viewers will then pick which order they watch the nodes in, on the basis of which character they are most interested in following.

At the end of each node, viewers will then be presented with two choices of which node they want to watch next.

Soderbergh revealed more about Mosaic at a Future of Storytelling event in New York on Saturday (October 6).

As well as comparing the Mosaic viewing experience to reading a novel, the director revealed he would film most key scenes three times, through three different characters' perspectives, all to be used in different nodes.

Soderbergh also revealed the series will star Garrett Hedlund as the owner of a 'gator guide business', who is also asked to look into Lake's death.

The Mosaic app's official website says it will be 'coming soon to the app store', so we're expecting a near January release for that as well.

And – you know – hopefully we'll be less confused at the end of it all.

Mosaic comes to HBO GO and Now in January 2018.

