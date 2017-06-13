The trailer for Olaf's Frozen Adventure is finally here

Olaf the snowman is reunited with princesses Anna and Elsa in the first trailer for a new Frozen featurette.

The short film sees the snowman, voiced by Josh Gad, on a quest to find the perfect holiday tradition for the sisters as he learns about Christmas trees, candy canes and dreidels

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure sees Kristen Bell return to voice Anna, while Idina Menzel reprises her role of Elsa and Jonathan Groff returns as Kristoff.

The 21-minute featurette, which will be screened ahead of new Pixar film Coco, also features four new songs, composed by Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel.

Let It Go, from the first Frozen film, won a best original song Oscar for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

The film also won the best animated film prize.

The new short will reportedly serve as a foundation for Frozen 2, which is slated for release in 2019.

John Lasseter, chief creative officer for Disney and Pixar animation, told Entertainment Weekly: “In Frozen, they dearly loved each other but were separated, and now they’re back together and never going to close the doors again.

“But now what? What are they going to do with their first birthday? That’s Frozen Fever. Now, they have their first holiday season together. (That’s Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.) And then what?

“We go from there, and it fits in perfectly with Frozen 2.

“It’s interesting to have this continuity between Frozen, Frozen Fever, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, Frozen on Broadway… all of these projects really lead to Frozen 2 and this new story we’re creating that’s all, in a weird way, connected in the life of Anna and Elsa.

“You could sit and watch Olaf’s Frozen Adventure and Frozen 2 as one big marathon. And it’s all in (Anna and Elsa’s) learnings. As we learn, they learn.”