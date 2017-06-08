Trailer lands for Pixar's Coco

The first trailer for the latest offering from Pixar has landed.

‘Coco’ is based around the Latin American celebration of the Day of the Dead, when the dead are celebrated.

Helmed by Lee Unkrich, the Pixar don who brought ‘Toy Story 3’, ‘Monsters Inc’ and ‘Finding Nemo’ to the big screen, it finds young Miguel (newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) dreaming of becoming a musician despite music being banned in his family for a generation.

He then finds himself in the land of the dead, and has to prove his talent and discover the secrets that lie in his family history.

Penned by Adrian Molina, who’s worked on movies like ‘Ratatouille’, and 2015’s ‘The Good Dinosaur’, it also features Gael Garcia Bernal, Benjamin Bratt and Edward James Olmos.

It’s due out in November.

