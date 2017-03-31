'It' Trailer Breaks 'Fate of the Furious' Global Traffic Record

Watch trailers, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

The first It trailer scared the bejesus out of nearly everyone on the planet when it dropped on Wednesday. It also broke all online global traffic records with 197 million views in the first 24 hours since its debut at CinemaCon.

This means that the trailer broke the previous record held by The Fate of the Furious trailer, which scored 139 million views in the first 24 hours. And by the 36th hour since its release, the It trailer has hit a staggering 246 million views.

New Line Cinema dropped the trailer of their spooky Stephen King-based remake on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. — and got more than 81 million views and 1.8 million shares from the United States Facebook alone. Within hours, it was trending on Facebook, Twitter and Reddit, with most mentions being accompanied by a red balloon emoji. It also rose to the No. 1 position on YouTube.

Before Fate of the Furious, the trailer for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast held the record with 127.6 million views.

In the trailer, Bill Skarsgård fills in the clown shoes once worn by Tim Curry as the diabolical clown Pennywise, who threatens a new round of kids that includes Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, along with Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs and Jeremy Ray Taylor.

The movie is based on the 1986 novel by Stephen King, which was made into a 1990 TV miniseries.

It arrives in theaters Sept. 8.

