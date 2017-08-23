Toy promo may have revealed the title of the Star Wars Han Solo movie

Take it with a pinch of salt for now, but it looks as though we may know the official title of the upcoming ‘Star Wars’ spin-off movie centred on a young Han Solo.

Now brace yourselves for this one… it seems the film will be entitled ‘Han Solo: A Star Wars Story.’

Hard to believe, we know. But this would appear to be the film’s official title, as evidenced by promotional material for the Lucasfilm production’s tie-in toys, discovered by Twitter user Girl With The Staffs:

Han Solo movie title revealed by toy production materials (cc. @MakingStarWars) https://t.co/7uxzOVC64k pic.twitter.com/BUijDgqwIY — Girl With The Staff (@hayleyglyphs) August 22, 2017

The ‘A Star Wars Story’ suffix is no big surprise, given it was used by 2016’s ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,’ the first in what promises to be an ongoing series of prequels and spin-offs set within the ‘Star Wars’ universe.

An Obi-Wan Kenobi movie was recently confirmed to be the next in the pipeline, and it is anticipated that similar films based around Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett and Yoda (and doubtless more besides) may also follow.

Under any name, ‘Han Solo: A Star Wars Story’ is already the stuff of legend due to its behind the scenes troubles. In June, Lucasfilm took the unprecedented step of firing directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller five months into production, due to ‘creative differences’ with the comically-inclined, improvisation-happy filmmakers.

Seasoned blockbuster director Ron Howard took over shortly thereafter, and it is expected the film is still on course to meet its scheduled release date of 25 May 2018.

However, Howard’s reshoots on ‘Han Solo’ may have resulted in some significant changes; for one, it was recently announced that the role played by actor Michael K Williams has been cut from the film completely.

Alden Ehrenreich (‘Hail, Caesar!’) takes over from Harrison Ford as a young incarnation of the space smuggler, with Donald Glover as his old friend Lando Calrissian (previously portrayed by Billy Dee Williams). Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton and ‘Star Wars’ veteran Warwick Davis will also appear.

Read More:

10 actors who could star in The Joker prequel

Terminator 2’s Robert Patrick wants to play the T-1000 again

Gwyneth Paltrow confirmed for Avengers: Infinity War



