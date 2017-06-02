Total Film cover offers new look at Dunkirk cast

The stars of ‘Dunkirk’ on the cover of the latest Total Film (credit: Future PLC/Warner Bros)

The latest issue of Total Film gives us a new look at the stars of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II drama, ‘Dunkirk.’

The next film from the acclaimed director of the ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy, ‘Inception’ and ‘Interstellar’ is for many one of the most eagerly anticipated major new releases of summer 2017.

Based around the remarkable true story of a massive evacuation of soldiers stranded on the French beach of the title, the film boasts a suitably large cast including a number of big name stars.

Credit: Future PLC/Warner Bros More

Three of the film’s biggest names are featured here: Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy and Kenneth Branagh. Both Murphy and Hardy have worked with Nolan before (on ‘The Dark Knight’ movies and ‘Inception’); while no name or character details have been revealed for Murphy’s ‘Dunkirk’ role yet, Hardy is known to play an RAF pilot named Farrier.

Meanwhile, Branagh – making his first appearance in a Nolan film – will appear as Commander Bolton.

Still, given the real-life Operation Dynamo saw 400,000 men rescued from Dunkirk, it is only fitting that this story be told from the perspectives of many, and this would appear to be Nolan’s intent with the film.

Other actors appearing in ‘Dunkirk’ include Oscar-winner Mark Rylance, newcomer Fionn Whitehead, James D’Arcy and Harry Styles.

‘Dunkirk’ opens in UK cinemas on 21 July.

Read More:

Branagh promises “twists” in Murder on the Orient Express

Amanda Seyfried returning in Mamma Mia! sequel

Dwayne Johnson rumoured for The Wolf Man reboot



