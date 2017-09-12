Toronto Film Festival 2017 red carpet photos: Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga, lots more

The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival got under way on Sept. 7 with tennis drama Borg/McEnroe, and is now in full swing through Sept. 17. Lots of stars have made their way to the Great White North to debut or try to build buzz for films we’ll see in the fall and into 2018 — including a number of potential Oscar contenders. To see Yahoo Movies‘ picks, check out our 20 most anticipated films; to keep track of who’s in Toronto, and the projects that brought them there, click through the photos above; we’ll be updating the gallery through the end of the festival.