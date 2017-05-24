Top Gun 2 is finally happening, reveals Tom Cruise

‘Top Gun 2’ is definitely happening, and it will start filming ‘in the next year’, Tom Cruise has revealed.

While appearing on Australian morning show ‘Sunrise’, Cruise confirmed the rumours – saying ‘it’s true’ repeatedly to hosts Samantha Armytage and David Koch.

“We’re going to start filming it probably in the next year,” he added. “It’s happening. It’s definitely happening.

“You’re the first people that I’ve said this to.”

The plans for the sequel to the 1986 classic have been in the pipeline for some time, with legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer tweeting a picture of him with Cruise back in January last year.

“Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2,” he captioned.

Cruise had also said as much during an interview with Graham Norton last year too, adding: “We’re discussing it. We’re trying to figure it out. I’d love to work on it if we can figure it out.”

Sounds like they’ve figured it out.

The original movie was a smash for director Tony Scott, and producers Jerry Bruckheimer and Don Simpson, pitting duelling trainee pilots Maverick and Ice Man, played by Val Kilmer, against each other, with love interest from their instructor Kelly McGillis, all set to a scorching Kenny Loggins soundtrack.

It made the equivalent of $800 million at the box office, accounting for inflation, from a budget of $33 million.

Kilmer teased that he will be involved too, during his Ask Me Anything session on Reddit last month.

Grilled on whether he was signed up to a sequel, he replied rather emphatically: “Hell yes. What a hoot it will be…”.

“He was a sweet heart,” he went on. “We were all quite rowdy me and all the real flyboys and the actors, so I actually felt a little sorry for him cause we all had time to play and date the cute extras and zoom around San Diego in muscle cars, but Tom was always in some scene and never got to play with us.”

Word has it that producer David Ellison may also be involved, having worked with Cruise on the ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie ‘Rogue Nation’ and ‘Ghost Protocol’, as well as the Jack Reacher series.

