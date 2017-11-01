NSFW I, Tonya trailer sees Margot Robbie going for gold

Margot Robbie pulls out all the stops in ‘I, Tonya’.

And it might just be her best performance to date.

‘I, Tonya’ tells the twisted, true story of Olympic Figure Skater Tonya Harding – famously disgraced and banned for life from the US Figure Skating Association after her involvement in a plot to assault rival skater, Nancy Kerrigan.

But can ‘I, Tonya’ go beyond the sensational headlines?

Nielsen Will Now Measure Netflix Audiences

Netflix Reveals Its Most Binged Shows

Netflix Releasing 80 Original Films In 2018

Margot Robbie is on top form in this darkly-comic take on the scandal which rocked the world of international figure skating.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Based on the unbelievable but true events, I, TONYA is a darkly comedic tale of American figure skater, Tonya Harding, and one of the most sensational scandals in sports history. Though Harding was the first American woman to complete a triple axel in competition, her legacy was forever defined by her association with an infamous, ill-conceived, and even more poorly executed attack on fellow Olympic competitor Nancy Kerrigan.”

“Featuring an iconic turn by Margot Robbie as the fiery Harding, a mustachioed Sebastian Stan as her impetuous ex-husband Jeff Gillooly, a tour-de-force performance from Allison Janney as her acid-tongued mother, LaVona Golden, and an original screenplay by Steven Rogers, Craig Gillespie’s I, TONYA is an absurd, irreverent, and piercing portrayal of Harding’s life and career in all of its unchecked – and checkered – glory.”

Clearly, there’s a lot more to the story than meets the eye.

And when it comes to Harding’s manipulative mother (played by Allison Janney) it looks as though Tony might be just as much of a victim as her unsuspecting skating rival. At least, in the confines of this movie.

Either way, Margot Robbie is glorious in this cool, new trailer.

And we can’t wait to see the movie.

‘I, Tonya’ stars Margot Robbie, Bobby Cannavale, Sebastian Stan, McKenna Grace, and Alison Janney.

Craig Gillespie directed the movie, based on a script by Steven Rogers.

‘I, Tonya’ heads to cinemas on 16 February 2018.

Riz Ahmed In Talks For Netflix’s Hamlet

David Fincher ‘Not Tolerant Of Mistakes’

Samuel L. Jackson Joins Shaft Netflix Reboot