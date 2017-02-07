Tom Selleck Clears Up That ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Ghost Rumor

For years there’s been a rumor that in Three Men and a Baby a ghost of a deceased boy is visible in a scene with Ted Danson and Celeste Holm. According to Snopes, “The most common form of this rumor claims that a nine-year-old boy committed suicide with a shotgun in the Three Men and a Baby house.”

On The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon talked with one of the movie’s stars, Tom Selleck about it and pointed out what people had been talking about. “The story was that this kid died in the house where we shot the movie,” Selleck recounted. “Well, we shot on a soundstage. They built the set and all.”

The Tonight Show team found out it was a cardboard cutout of Danson’s character, a self-involved actor. “I always thought it was a poster, a full-size poster, that had been knocked over,” Selleck said. “That was my theory.”

Selleck also said that Hollywood’s efforts to make a sequel to every single movie ever made, have come his way. “They said that they had a concept where it would be like Father of the Bride, but Three Men and a Bride,” Selleck said of a producer’s idea for a followup to his 1987 comedy. “I thought it was a great idea.”

And to wrap up Fallon’s extensive coverage of Three Men and a Baby, Selleck pointed out to a part of his shirt that was wet on the poster. Turns out, that wasn’t water. “That’s real pee on me,” Selleck shared. “Annie Leibovitz took the picture and she’s great. We’re taking this picture for the poster and the baby pees all over me. And she says, ‘Don’t change, don’t change!’ And she just keeps taking pictures. It’s actually, for once in my life, a genuine expression.”

