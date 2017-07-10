Tom Holland Talks 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Spoilers! Tidbits on That Ending and 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Warning: This post contains big spoilers for the final scene of Spider-Man: Homecoming. If you haven’t seen the movie and don’t want to know, pause the clip above and stop reading!

In its closing moments, Spider-Man: Homecoming boldly goes where no Spider-Man movie has gone before: Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) discovers that her dorky nephew, Peter Parker (Tom Holland), is New York’s No. 1 wall-crawler. It’s a scene that fans have long wished to see, but Holland is already eager to put that particular genie back in the bottle. “I am so desperate to try and turn that into a cosplay thing,” the actor tells Yahoo Movies. “The fact that he thinks she doesn’t know he’s Spider-Man is a really important part of the character. I’m going to try and figure out a way to convince her otherwise.” Yeah… good luck with that, buddy. (Watch our full video interview above.)

May’s discovery of Peter’s double life may not have been part of his grand plan, but it was a deliberate choice made by Homecoming screenwriters, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, two of the six credited scribes on the film. “That was something we always wanted, because we liked the idea of his secret getting out of control,” Daley explained to us in a separate interview. “More and more people that he cares about finding out and how that affects him.” In fact, during the writing process, they discussed a version where he takes a page out of his mentor Tony Stark’s playbook and almost reveals his identity to the world. “What he realizes is that there is a virtue in being a secret identity and how he kind of has the advantage in many ways over his other superhero buddies,” remarks Daley.

And Spider-Man’s circle of superhero buddies is about to get a lot bigger. Holland has been videotaped on the set of Marvel‘s massive team-up adventure Avengers: Infinity War standing between Robert “Iron Man” Downey Jr. and Chris “Star-Lord” Pratt. Asked how Peter reacts to meeting Rocket Raccoon, the actor neatly swings over the question. “I don’t meet Rocket Raccoon, I don’t think. I haven’t read the script! I don’t get to read the script, because I’m so bad at keeping secrets.”

Aunt May would have to agree.

15 Questions for Tom Holland from Yahoo Movies:

Get more Spider-Man scoop from Yahoo Movies: