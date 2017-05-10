Tom Holland Found Out He Was Spider-Man on Instagram

Tom Holland, the star of the new Spider-Man reboot, Spider-Man: Homecoming, told Ellen DeGeneres that he’d found out he was cast as the web-slinger in a pretty roundabout way. On Ellen: The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Holland said, “I had been auditioning for about five months. After my final audition, they said, ‘You will find out tomorrow.’ Fast-forward six weeks, I was still waiting, still waiting. And one day Marvel posted on their Instagram, go to our website to find out who the new Spider-Man is.”

He went to the website and got the news that he was going to play the superhero. After some celebration, there was a moment of panic as Holland and his brother thought Marvel had possibly been hacked.

Thankfully, the film’s producers called Holland to confirm the information he had already found.

